N.I. road reopens after fallen electricity pole

The P.S.N.I. has reopened a road in Northern Ireland after a fallen electricity pole was removed.

"The Killowen Road, Rostrevor, which was closed earlier is now reopen," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.