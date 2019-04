The P.S.N.I has reopened a busy Northern Ireland road after a one vehicle road traffic collision on Friday.

The collision occurred on the Dublin Road near Newry.

The P.S.N.I. has closed the road.

The Dublin Road is now reopened between the Old Dublin Road and Clontigora Road.

The police had advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative route if possible.

There are no further details.