N.I. woman (90s) killed after collision with motorcycle

A female pedestrian in her nineties has died after a collision with a motorcycle in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred in the Drumrane Road area of Limavady.

Sergeant Mark Knowles confirmed the tragic news that the woman had died and explained the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where his condition is described as "critical".

“Shortly after 5:50pm, it was reported that a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in the area.

"The woman tragically lost her life at the scene.

"The motorcyclist was taken to hospital for their injuries.

"He is described as being in a critical, but stable condition," said Sgt. Knowles.

The Drumrane Road has re-opened following the earlier road traffic collision.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with information who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1563 19/09/19.