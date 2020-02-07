NI boy (15) in 'serious' condition after he is struck by car - PSNI want to speak to driver of white Vauxhall Corsa

A 15 year-old boy is in a "serious" condition in hospital after he was struck by a car on Friday morning.
The road traffic collision occurred in the Creighton’s Road area of Dunmurry.
Sergeant Hamilton appealed to the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa who may have witnessed the collision to contact PSNI.
“Shortly after 8:45am, it was reported that a teenage boy was struck by a white Ford Focus.
"The boy was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as serious.
"Police would be keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa who is believed to have witnessed the incident and may be able to assist with police enquiries."
Sergeant Hamilton added: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 272 07/02/20.”