NI boy (15) in 'serious' condition after he is struck by car - PSNI want to speak to driver of white Vauxhall Corsa

A 15 year-old boy is in a "serious" condition in hospital after he was struck by a car on Friday morning.

The road traffic collision occurred in the Creighton’s Road area of Dunmurry.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Sergeant Hamilton appealed to the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa who may have witnessed the collision to contact PSNI.

“Shortly after 8:45am, it was reported that a teenage boy was struck by a white Ford Focus.

"The boy was taken to hospital for his injuries and his condition is described as serious.

"Police would be keen to speak with the driver of a white Vauxhall Corsa who is believed to have witnessed the incident and may be able to assist with police enquiries."

Sergeant Hamilton added: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage available to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 272 07/02/20.”