NI dual carriageway to close during resurfacing work

A £450,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on A2 Warrenpoint Road dual carriageway (Newry bound) is expected to start on October 14.

According to the Department for Infrastructure, the resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 1100 metres from Mound Road roundabout towards Newry.

"The scheme will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road," they add.

"Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate the following closures:

"Closure of Lane One and the hard shoulder from Monday 14 October until Sunday 3 November;

"Closure of Lane Two from Monday 4 November until Friday 15 November;

Alert from the department for Infrastructure

"Three weekend closures from Mound Road roundabout to Aughnamoira Road between 7.00 pm and 6.00 am from Friday 15 November until Monday 18 November; Friday 22 November until Monday 25 November; and Friday 29 November until Monday 2 December. During these times a diversion will be in place via A2 Newry Road – Duke Street – Upper Dromore Road – Milltown Road – Bridge Road – Chapel Hill Road and Newry Road.

"In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

"The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

"Completion by 2 December is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change."