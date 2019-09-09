NI motorists asked to prepare for potential delays with Northern Ireland v Germany game

Motorists are being forewarned about potential traffic delays this evening with Northern Ireland playing Germany at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park this evening.

Police are advising road users in South Belfast to plan for potential delays in the Lisburn Road/ Tates Avenue/Glenmachan Street/ Boucher Road areas between 6pm and 8pm and then again between 9.00pm and 10.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said "no waiting cones will be placed near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure Emergency Vehicle Access to the venue and local communities".

"Motorists are asked to comply with these restrictions," adds the statement.

"If you are driving to the match, please park with consideration to the local community and businesses.

"Traffic restrictions will also be in place for a limited time after the match due to the expected volume of supporters leaving the facility."