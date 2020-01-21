NI motorists urged to be alert to slow moving ambulance - PSNI to provide escort

Motorists are being urged to be on the lookout for a slow moving ambulance on the M1 motorway in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The ambulance is being used to transport a young patient from one of the hospitals in the Belfast area to a location close to Newry.

The slow moving ambulance is expected no later than 3.00pm on Tuesday.

Motorists should expect to see the vehicle between 12.00pm and no later than 3.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glengormley Ambulance and Rescue Unit (GARU) apologised in advance of any potential traffic delays.

"We [GARU] would appeal to drivers using the M1 and roads heading towards Newry to please bear with all those services involved in this transfer and we in advance apologise for tail backs which we will do our utmost keep to a minimum," said a GARU spokesperson.