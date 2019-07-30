NI road closed in both directions after crash

A road in Co Tyrone has been closed in both directions following a crash, police say.

The crash happened on the Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, approaching the M1.

Road traffic collision

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are advising motorists of a road traffic collision on the Ballynakilly Road in Coalisland approaching the M1 motorway at Tamnamore.”

The spokesperson added: “The road is closed in both directions following the collision and motorists are asked to seek an alternative route if possible.”

There are no further details at present.