NI road closed in both directions due to overturned lorry - motorists asked to seek alternative route

A NI road has been closed in both directions due to an overturned lorry. Police are asking motorists to avoid the Ardglass Road because of the overturned lorry. They are further asking motorists to seek an alternative route.