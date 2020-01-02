NI road remains closed after New Year's Day collision - two women (20's) and one man seriously injured

Police investigating a head on collision around 2 miles outside Newry on New Year's Day are appealing for witnesses.

Police investigating a head on collision around 2 miles outside Newry on New Year's Day are appealing for witnesses. Three people, two women and a man, were taken to hospital with very serious injuries following the two vehicle crash which happened on the Tandragee Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday 1 January.

Road closed

The females, both thought to be in their 20s, were the driver and passenger in a white Renault Clio while the male, who is in his 50s, was the driver of a blue coloured BMW.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Tandragee Road at around 6.40pm or anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Please call 101, quoting reference 1946 01/01/20.

The road remains closed at present.