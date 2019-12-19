NI road remains closed this morning after man dies in serious road traffic collision - avoid the area

A man died after a serious road traffic collision last night.

The collision happened on the Trewmount Road between Dungannon and Moyin Co Tyrone.

A post on PSNI Facebook last night said: "Sadly a man has died following the collision earlier on the Trewmount Road in Moy.

"A number of others who were injured are still receiving treatment."

This morning post from TrafficwatchNI said: "The Trewmount Road between #Dungannon and #Moy remains closed this morning after a serious RTC last night.

"Likely to be closed all morning. Seek an alternative route."