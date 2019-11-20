NI road to be closed for one night to facilitate NI Water work and resurfacing

A busy NI road is to be closed tonight to facilitate NI Water work and resurfacing

In a statement NI Water say they are "nearing completion of its £1.5m programme of improvements to upgrade Portaferry Road Wastewater Pumping Station and parts of the associated sewerage network in Newtownards".

Their statement adds: "Testing and commissioning of the new pumping main, which was recently laid along Portaferry Road, has now been successfully completed and resurfacing of the affected laneway is due to take place on Wednesday 20th November.

"In order to carry out this work as safely as possible, an overnight road closure is scheduled to be implemented from 21:00 on Wednesday 20th November to 06:00 on Thursday 21st November on a section of the Portaferry Road from its junction with C254 Finlay’s Road to its junction with U126 Old Shore Road."



Peter Ferguson, NI Water Senior Project Manager said the road closure will also be used to undertake some essential maintenance work:

“To minimise further disruption, our contractor GRAHAM will use this road closure to carry out pipelining on a short section of older pipe in the vicinity of Old Shore Road," he said.

"We would like to advise road users that this work can only be carried out in dry weather conditions.

"If conditions are not favourable on Wednesday 20th November then the work will be postponed until the following night and the road closure implemented from 21:00 on Thursday 21st November until 06:00 on Friday 22nd November.

"If the weather conditions are wet on both nights then the work will be postponed until further notice.



“We appreciate the co-operation of local residents, businesses, leisure facilities and road users whilst we complete the final elements of this important scheme. Please be assured that our contractor will strive to keep any noise to an absolute minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”



The approved diversion route during this work will be: A20 Portaferry / Newtownards Road, Greyabbey, B5 Ballywalter / Greyabbey Road, Ballywalter, A2 Whitechurch Road, Millisle, A2 Main Street, B172 Moss Road / Ballyblack Road East / Movilla Road, A48 Donaghadee Road, A21 Zion Place / George’s Street / New Road.



For any drivers leaving Londonderry Park after 9pm, they will be directed from Portaferry Road towards the roundabout and asked to follow the approved diversion route from there.



The upgrade to Portaferry Road Wastewater Pumping Station is due to be completed next month. This significant NI Water investment will boost the capability of the local sewerage network and lead to environmental improvements such as improved water quality in Strangford Lough.