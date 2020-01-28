NI snow alert: Heavy snowfall expected overnight - temperature to feel a bitterly cold -9°C

Heavy snow is forecast to fall in some parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, according to the Met Office.

The Glenshane Pass, which is used by thousands of motorists every day, will see heavy snowfall on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning with the feels like temperature dropping as low as -9°C, according to experts at the Met Office.

Traffic on the A1 heading towards Hillsborough and Lisburn in 2016. (Photo: PressEye)

A predominant band of heavy snow with some sleet showers in between is expected to last right through to 5.00am on Wednesday.

Some of the towns most likely to see a mixture of heavy snow, light snow and sleet overnight include, according to the Met Office, Dungiven, Magherafelt, Ballymoney, Cookstown, Dungannon, Antrim, Lurgan, Banbridge, Omagh, Larne and Carrickfergus.

The outlook for Wednesday across Northern Ireland includes much milder temperatures, some early bright spells and some outbreaks of light rain spreading eastward.

Thursday through to Saturday will see a continuation of the milder temperatures with spells of rain, heavy at times, but some drier brighter periods too.

It's also expected to be quite windy between Thursday and Saturday with the Met Office warning against the possibility of gale-force winds.

