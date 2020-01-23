No car and light vehicle tests at Mallusk MOT centre, says DVA

The Driver and Vehicle Agency is advising of some disruption to services at Mallusk MOT centre today (Thursday).

It follows the announcement yesterday that the use of vehicle lifts at 12 MOT centres had been suspended after faults were identified at some sites.

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure said: “DVA is currently carrying out checks on vehicle lifts in its MOT test centres, following the identification of faults. This is precautionary and to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“It is anticipated that these inspections will be completed today and any necessary repairs will be carried out as soon as possible. As and when test centres have been inspected and any necessary repairs completed, they will immediately become operational.

“At present, there are limited tests being carried out at most MOT centres and appointments are being rescheduled while inspections and repairs are completed.

“Mallusk is the only test centre not carrying out car and light vehicle tests; heavy goods vehicles and bus tests remain unaffected. DVA is making every effort to contact customers to reschedule appointments and will prioritise customers who require an immediate test.

“All other test centres remain open and customers should attend their MOT appointment unless contacted by DVA.”

The department went on to apologise for any inconvenience caused, adding it is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.