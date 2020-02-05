No date for MOT tests to resume

Tests are suspended because cracks have been found in most vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland’s 15 MoT centres.

The equipment is used by staff to examine underneath cars and vans. During a recent in-depth inspection of all testing centres, signs of cracking were identified in 48 out of the 55 lifts.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) asked the firm which supplied the lifts to carry out repairs, but an insurance inspector was not satisfied with the attempt to fix them. As a result, most MoT tests for cars and other light vehicles were suspended