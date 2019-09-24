‘No plans’ for safety review of Soldier F banners

A Stormont department has said it has no plans to carry out a safety review after a Soldier F banner fell from a lamppost and reportedly damaged a car.

A banner on High Street in Lurgan was removed by the Department for Infrastructure for “safety” reasons on Saturday after it came loose and caused an obstruction.

Police are investigating a report that a vehicle was damaged by wires hanging from the banner.

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said the banner was removed “to ensure public safety”.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said the department should now begin a safety review of all Soldier F banners in the Province.

A DfI spokesperson told the News Letter it has “no plans” to initiate a review.