One dead after N.I. road incident - P.S.N.I. appeal for driver and pedestrian to come forward

The P.S.N.I. has confirmed one person has died after they were injured in a road incident on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Antrim Road, Belfast when a minibus braked suddenly around midday.

Inspector Murphy said: “Police received a report that as a minibus was travelling along the Antrim Road near the Co-Op at approximately 12 mid-day on Thursday, 19 September, it had to brake sharply.

“One person who was a passenger in the minibus was injured at the time and has since passed away.

“I would appeal to the driver of a car, which was in front of this minibus and a pedestrian who was crossing the road to contact police at Tennent Street PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1344 25/09/19, as they may have information that could assist police with their investigation.

“I am also keen to speak with motorists who may have been driving in the area and have dash cam footage fitted to their vehicles that may have captured this incident,” said Inspector Murphy.