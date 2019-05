One of Northern Ireland's busiest roads will shutdown at 6:30pm on Thursday evening.

Royal Avenue in Belfast will be closed between Donegall Street and North Street.

The road closure is to facilitate emergency repairs to a burst water pipe.

The road will remain closed until the repairs have been completed.

It is possible the road will remain closed into Friday morning.

Diversions are in place via Donegall Street, Carrick Hill and North Street.