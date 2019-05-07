One person rushed to hospital after pedestrian and lorry incident - busy road remains closed

One person was rushed to hospital after an incident between a lorry and a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are currently dealing with a serious incident on the Drum Road, just beyond the Pomeroy Road junction," confirmed the P.S.N.I.

"Diversions are being set up but this section of the Drum Road is likely to be closed for a significant length of time."

One person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after they were treated for their injuries at the scene of the incident.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service tasked emergency crews and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland to the scene.

Motorists are being advised by the P.S.N.I. to avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

The injured person was taken to nearby Craigavon Area Hospital.

Diversions are currently in place.