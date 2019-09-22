Ongoing motorway incident which created major traffic chaos is now OVER

An earlier ongoing incident on the Westlink is now over, according to the PSNI,

A spokesman said: “Drivers are advised the Westlink in Belfast has now re-opened.”

Stuck in traffic

However earlier a PSNI spokesman advised drivers that "the Westlink in Belfast is currently closed in both directions as police tend to a person in distress".

"We are aware of lengthy tailbacks, and would urge motorists to seek an alternative route if possible," added the message.

Meanwhile a post on TrafficwatchNI advised motorists: "Belfast M1 citybound worst of delays back as far Ballyskeagh / J3 Blacks Rd / J2 Stockmans Lane / J1 Broadway (14:29) - from M2 queuing traffic exiting Nelson St - Gt Georges St - Westlink York St - Divis St - M3 Bridge no issues".

However a later post from Trafficwatch NI relayed good news: "#A12 Westlink incident OVER - roads being reopened - glad report to no tragedy / grieving family this evening (15:15)".