Over £4m in fines generated by Belfast bus lane cameras

Motorists have been fined more than £4m for using Belfast’s bus lanes illegally since 2015.

One fixed camera located on Donegall Square East has generated £1.5m since it was installed four years ago, figures show.

Elsewhere, a fixed camera on Great Victoria Street raised £890,342 in fines, while the one on Castle Street took in £521,787.

Another camera on College Square East generated £487,815 and the one on Donegall Square South raised £257,485.

The figures were obtained from the Department of Infrastructure following a freedom of information request by the BBC.

Motorists caught using bus lanes illegally face a fine of £90, although this can be reduced to £45 if paid within 14 days.

The department said the aim of the parking and bus lane enforcement is to reduce the number of vehicles illegally parked on NI’s roads or driving in bus lanes or other bus priority measures.

A spokesperson added: “This in turn reduces traffic congestion and helps traffic to flow more freely, assists delivery vehicles, allows buses to keep to their timetable and improves bus journey times, improves road safety and provides accessibility for all road users, including blue badge holders.”

The first bus lanes opened around Belfast city centre in 2012.