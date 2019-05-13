P.S.N.I. at scene of 'incident' - busy N.I. road is completely shutdown

The P.S.N.I. has shutdown one of Northern Ireland's most busy roads in order to deal with what it is describing as an "incident".

The Foyle Embankment in Londonderry is currently closed from the Foyleside Roundabout and Harbour Square Roundabout.

The road is currently closed.

The road is currently closed.

There are no further details.