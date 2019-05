The P.S.N.I. is at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on a busy Northern Ireland road this afternoon.

The collision, which is believed to have involved a lorry, occurred on the A4 near Dungannon on Wednesday morning.

The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene.

"Westbound carriageway of A4 near Parkanaur turnoff involving a lorry. One lane still open but traffic is very heavy.

"Recovery is likely to require a closure later, we’ll update if/when that happens," said the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details.