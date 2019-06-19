P.S.N.I. say Catholic prayer service likely to disrupt traffic on major N.I. road

The P.S.N.I. has warned motorists that a Catholic prayer service is likely to disrupt traffic on a major Northern Ireland road.

A novena will be held at Clonard Monastery on Falls Road, Belfast between Wednesday June 19 and Thursday June 27, 2019.

Clonard Monastery, Belfast. (Photo: Google Street View)

"Due to the high number of people in attendance there will likely be traffic disruption in the area.

"If attending yourself please park with consideration for others," said the P.S.N.I.

What is a novena?

A novena is an ancient prayer service that occurs over nine consecutive nights or nine consecutive weeks.

People who participate in novenas can offer up public or private prayers.

It is most common in the Roman Catholic Church but has been celebrated by Anglicans, Eastern Orthodox Christians, and Lutherans.

