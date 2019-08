The P.S.N.I. has closed a major road in Belfast after a road traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Malone Road heading out of Belfast.

The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene.

The road, which is down to one lane, is closed at the junction of Cadogan Park and traffic is being diverted via Cleaver Avenue and Cleaver Park.

Traffic is affected in both directions close to the junction with Cadogan Park.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information at this time.