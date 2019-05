The P.S.N.I. has shutdown a major road in Northern Ireland because of a suspected gas leak.

The Andersonstown Road, Belfast, between Riverdale Park East and Owenvarragh Park, has been closed off in both directions.

There is a suspected gas leak in the area.

The emergency services are currently at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.

Updates to follow.

