The P.S.N.I. has closed a road in Northern Ireland because of a fallen pole.

"The Killowen Road between Rostrevor and Kilkeel is closed and impassable," said a P.S.N.I. spokesperson.

The road has been closed.

"Please avoid the area if possible.

"Diversions are in place via the Old Killowen Road."

There are no further details at this time.