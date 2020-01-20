Pedestrian dies after late night road collision - PSNI appeal for dashcam footage

A male pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision on the Glenavy Road, Maghaberry last night.

The collision happened at 11.30pm and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.



“Police attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene," said Inspector Gordon.



“We are appealing to anyone who may have been on the Glenavy Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation.

"The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 1771 of 19/01/20.”



The Glenavy Road near Maghaberry was closed for a time, but has since re-opened.





Glenavy Road - Google maps