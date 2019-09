The P.S.N.I. has closed off a section of a busy Northern Ireland road after a road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred near Carrickfergus.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The Larne Road is closed in both directions at Victoria Road.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists should avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time.