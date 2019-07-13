Police name young motorcyclist killed outside Cookstown

The young man who died in a motorcycle crash in the early hours of yesterday morning, was Ross Willetts from Loughill in Tobermore.

The 22-year-old died following the single vehicle collision on the Drumenny Road near Ballinderry Bridge, Coagh, around 3.30am on Friday.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said it was a terrible tragedy and extended his sympathy to the family circle.

Local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said it was "very sad" and that his thoughts and prayers were with his family and friends.

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage that could help police with their enquiries to contact police at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 409 12/07/19.

Mr Willetts was the second motorcyclist to die on the roads this year.

His death brings to 26 the number of people who have died in road traffic collisions in Northern Ireland this year.