The PSNI has closed off a section of a road after a road traffic collision.

The collision occurred in the Crumlin Road area of Belfast.

The Crumlin Road is now closed between Bilston Road and Ballysillian Park.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the Crumlin Road, Belfast at the Horseshoe Bend due to a road traffic collision.



"Police are in attendance and motorists are asked to follow their direction," said the PSNI.

There are no further details at this time.