PSNI confirm route slow moving ambulance will take - motorists urged to remain patient

Motorists are being urged to be on the lookout for a slow moving ambulance on the M1 motorway in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The ambulance is being used to transport a young patient from one of the hospitals in the Belfast area to Mayobridge, Co. Down.

The PSNI is providing the slow moving ambulance with a police escort.

The PSNI confirmed the route the ambulance will take.

"We'll be travelling on the A1 and into Newry along Dublin Road, Bridge Street, William Street, Kilmorey Street and onto the Warrenpoint dual-carriageway.

"Through Warrenpoint via Newry Street, Upper Dromore Road to Milltown Street, Burren and then Bridge Road to Tamnaharry Hill Road, Mayobridge," said the PSNI.

The PSNI added: "Motorists please be patient and understand that this slow pace is necessary for the well-being of the patient on board the ambulance."

Motorists should expect to see the vehicle between 12.00pm and no later than 3.00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glengormley Ambulance and Rescue Unit (GARU) apologised in advance of any potential traffic delays.

"We [GARU] would appeal to drivers using the M1 and roads heading towards Newry to please bear with all those services involved in this transfer and we in advance apologise for tail backs which we will do our utmost keep to a minimum," said a GARU spokesperson.