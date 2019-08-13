PSNI issue appeal for witnesses after a car ends up on a roundabout

Police are investigating the single vehicle RTC which occurred yesterday (Monday) afternoon

Witness Appeal - Airport Road, Antrim

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single vehicle RTC at the Tully Road / Airport Road roundabout.

The car in the attached picture ended up on the roundabout at a very busy time of day.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the vehicle colliding with the roundabout. We’d especially like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision.

If you believe you may be able to assist, please contact Police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 1311 12/08/19.

