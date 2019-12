The PSNI media team have reached out to road users over the festive period

In a lighthearted tweet the Road Policing team pointed out that they would be available and working hard to keep the roads safe and offer assistance over the holidays.

Carrying the hashtag #openallhours the team pointed out that they would be open 24 hours a day from Christmas Eve through to the 3rd of January. After that it would be back to normal working hours.

