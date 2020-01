A broken down vehicle on one of the main thoroughfares in Co Armagh town is causing huge traffic delays.

The PSNI has issued a warning for motorists to seek alternative routes to the Northway in Portadown.

PSNI

A spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised to expect delays at Northway, Craigavon, due to a broken-down vehicle, which is blocking a lane.

"This is towards the Seagoe Flyover, heading towards Belfast.

"Please seek alternative routes if at all possible."