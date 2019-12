Rathlin Island Ferry has cancelled its later sailings today 'due to strong winds'.

A Tweet from @RathlinFerry this morning says: "Thursday 5th December: Rathlin Express will depart #Rathlin at 08.00 and #Ballycastle at 08.30, all other Express and Spirit of Rathlin sailings cancelled for today due to strong winds.

"Ferry office will be open from 08.30-12.30".