Road closed after serious crash in Co Londonderry

A main road in Co Londonderry has been closed to traffic while emergency services crews deal with a serious road traffic collision.

NI Ambulance Service, NI Fire and Rescue Service, PSNI and Air Ambulance personnel have been tasked to the two-vehicle collision on the Cookstown Road, Moneymore.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10.48 on Wednesday 15 May 2019 relating to an RTC at Cookstown Road, Moneymore,” a NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance was also despatched to the incident. Incident is still ongoing.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Following a two-vehicle road traffic collision, the Cookstown Road, Moneymore, is closed Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.”

TrafficwatchNI has warned motorists to expect delays in the area.

There are no further details at this time.