Motorists are being advised that south Belfast road users should expect traffic disruption after the Vital/Foo Fighters concert.

The event is taking place at Boucher playing fields.

A post on Trafficwatch NI added: "Boucher TONIGHT - important ROAD CLOSURES - TOWARDS END OF EVENT BOTH M1 M/Way offslips Stockmans Lane / Kennedy Way closed btw 10pm & midnight".

The post added that traffic will be "diverted via Broadway R`bout - Boucher Road & Stockmans Lane closed traffic btw 10pm & Midnight".