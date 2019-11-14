Road collision closes Belfast traffic lane - causing knock on delays Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A road traffic collision has created ongoing traffic delays for Belfast motorists. According to TrafficwatchNI the collision is "blocking Lane 2 of Middlepath Street On Slip to #M3 Lagan Bridge. "Knock on delays on Bridge End and Dalton Street". Stopped in traffic PSNI close off section of busy NI road - motorists should avoid the area Emergency services tasked to north Belfast collision