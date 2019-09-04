Road obstructed after lorry collision

Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to the outer lane of the Larne bound A8 Ballynure bypass being obstructed by a collision involving a lorry.

The lorry hit safety fencing.

Police are in attendance at the scene of incident and will remain until the vehicle has been recovered.

Motorists are advised to approach with care.

Elsewhere, traffic is building up in greater Belfast at: M1 citybound Motorway Services Ballyskeagh through to J1; M2 citybound Hill Section through to Nelson Street; A8M towards Sandyknowes; A12 Westlink towards York Street; A2 Sydenham By Pass into town from Tillysburn; Ormeau Road into town approaching Ormeau Embankment; and A24 Saintfield into town approaching Cairnshill & Ride.