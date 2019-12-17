Road salting planned for NI as temperatures forecast to fall to -3 °C - motorists advised to exercise caution

NI folk need to wrap up tonight as temperatures are expected to dip to -3 °C.

This frightening temperature comes from the Met Office who says: "A dry evening and night, but fog patches are likely to become extensive overnight.

Salting the road network

"Light southerly winds, becoming southeasterly at the end of the night.

"Minimum temperature -3 °C."

A statement from the Department of Infrastructure explains their plan of action this evening and tonight.

They say: "Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice on roads.

"The Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk will be commencing shortly in the Limavady area and will commence / continue throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening elsewhere

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads."