The emergency services have rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision on a major Northern Ireland road.

The collision has resulted in at least one vehicle overturning.

The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene.

The emergency services are currently treating people at the scene.

The collision occurred on Dunlady Road between Dundonald and Craigantlet.

Motorists should expect delays in both directions.

There are no further details at this time.