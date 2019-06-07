Serious crash update: Road has reopened to traffic

The Dundrod Road in Co Antrim, which was closed following a serious RTC this afternoon, has reopened to traffic.

NI Fire and Rescue Service crews, Ambulance Service personnel and police attended the three-vehicle crash near Nutts Corner.

The NI air ambulance was also tasked to the incident, which is believed to have occurred shortly before 3:45pm.

The road was closed for a time and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes. It has since reopened to traffic.

TrafficwatchNI tweeted: "#Antrim: @PSNITraffic advise that the #Dundrod Road, is REOPENED in BOTH DIRECTIONS following a road traffic collision."

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved three vehicles.

It is believed at least one person was taken to hospital.

The NI Ambulance Service was approached for comment.