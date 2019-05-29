Serious road crash: Police and ambulance crews in attendance

Police and ambulance personnel are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the outskirts of Lisburn.

The incident occurred on the Saintfield Road, close to the M1 roundabout, this morning and involved at least three vehicles.

Tweeting details of the incident, Trafficwatch NI posted: "M1Jct6 Rbt A49 Saintfield Rd Lisburn: RTC A49 Saintfield Rd near M1 Rbt Jct6 blocked in both directions".

A subsequent tweet said: "RTC S/Field Rd, Lisburn Approaching M1 RAB closed both directions."

Motorists are being warned of traffic disruption in the area and advised to seek an alternative route if possible.