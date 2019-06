The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene of a six vehicle road traffic collision on a major Northern Ireland road this evening.

The collision occurred on A2 Sydenham By-Pass near George Best Belfast City Airport on Tuesday evening.

There are major delays in both directions.

Motorists should allow extra time for their journeys.

All of the vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder but motorists should still exercise caution.