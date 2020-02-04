'Spillage' on NI motorway creating problems for Belfast motorists - area 'passable with care'

Motorists are being advised that there has been a spillage across lane 2 and 3 on the #M1 between Junction 3 Blacks Road and Junction 2 Stockman’s Lane.

TrafficwatchNI are advising: "Road users are advised that this is passable with care."