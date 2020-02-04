'Spillage' on NI motorway creating problems for Belfast motorists - area 'passable with care' Stuck in traffic Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists are being advised that there has been a spillage across lane 2 and 3 on the #M1 between Junction 3 Blacks Road and Junction 2 Stockman’s Lane. TrafficwatchNI are advising: "Road users are advised that this is passable with care." 80mph winds to blast NI - road, rail, air transport delays possible - bridges to close during Yellow status weather warning NI road closed after serious one vehicle collision - man remains in critical condition in hospital