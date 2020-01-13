Storm Brendan: Ferries cancelled and parks closed

Safety measures have swung into place as Storm Brendan starts hammering Northern Ireland.

Met Office issue advice to the public as 80mph winds set to batter NI in Storm Brendan - traffic disruption, power cuts and public parks may close

A post from P&O Ferries Freight this morning says: "We're sorry to advise that due to adverse weather conditions, our 10:30 departures from Larne and Cairnryan have been cancelled.

"To re-book, please call us on +44 1304 44 88 88. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) have revealed advice on access to DAERA forests, country parks and nature reserves on Monday 13 January following weather warning by issued by

@metoffice.

They advise the public "not to visit forests, Country Parks and Nature Reserves in vehicles or on foot until the high winds subside".

They add that the public that access to their sites may be closed to vehicles due to the danger of "falling branches and debris".

Advice for the public has been offered by NI direct