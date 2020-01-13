Storm Brendan | Flooding closes Co Down roads in both directions as PSNI advise to avoid the area

PSNI Newry and Mourne are advising the public that The area of Seaview, Havelock Place and the Square in Warrenpoint are currently closed and impassable due to flooding.

In a post on PSNI Facebook they also warn that "Rostrevor road from Warrenpoint to Rostrevor is also closed".

"Until further notice it is advisable to avoid these areas.

"Do not make any unnecessary journeys if at all possible."

In another Facebook post Kilkeel coastguard say: "If you're planning a journey, Seaview in Warrenpoint and the South Promenade in Newcastle are closed in both directions, due to the adverse weather conditions.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

"Could be closed for an hour or two until the tide ebbs".