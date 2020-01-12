Storm Brendan: Warning across Northern Ireland for disruptive winds

A storm is expected to bring gusts of up to 80 mph around coastal areas tomorrow, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow warning for wind is in place from 10am with Storm Brendan expected to bring disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport across much of Britain and Ireland.

There are warnings in place from the Met Office for all six counties in Northern Ireland, and for western coastal areas of England Scotland and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “The UK and Ireland will turn increasingly windy on Monday, as Storm Brendan approaches, and there’ll also be some heavy rain.

“It’s going to be particularly windy across the western half of the UK, with gusts reaching 60-70 mph along Irish Sea coastlines, the west of Scotland and perhaps some English Channel coasts — maybe even 80 mph in a few exposed places.

“This is likely to cause some disruption to sea, road and air travel.”

He continued: “As Storm Brendan moves eastwards, strong winds will also develop across eastern parts of the UK, particularly northeast Scotland where there is also a wind warning in place.”

“As well as strong winds, there will be large coastal waves in western areas, so bear this in mind before heading out in these regions.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Mr Saunders said: “It looks like it’s going to stay very unsettled, with the potential for further disruptive weather in places.”

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann have also issued warnings as Storm Brendan moves in from the Atlantic.

Orange warnings are in place for western and coastal areas of Ireland such as Galway and Donegal, while yellow warnings are in place in eastern and inland areas.