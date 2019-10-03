Storm Lorenzo: N.I. braced for direct hit on Thursday afternoon - 60mph gale-force winds and heavy rain on the way too - Met Office and Met Éireann issue severe weather warnings Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Northern Ireland is preparing for the arrival of ex-hurricane Lorenzo on Thursday afternoon. Stay with us throughout the day for all Storm Lorenzo updates, breaking news and advice. Massive waves break over Portstewart Promenade as a storm raged across the North Coast in September - Storm Lorenzo is expected to bring about similar scenes to this one. (Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia) Coagh Road reopens after ‘serious’ road traffic collision